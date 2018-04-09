Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to Sell

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSW. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

PFSweb stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSWEB, Inc is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting.

