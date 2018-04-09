Philosopher Stones (PHS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $307,099.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Philosopher Stones has a market cap of $307,099.00 and approximately $1,399.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philosopher Stones coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.01703580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004584 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016208 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001164 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023763 BTC.

About Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones (CRYPTO:PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. The official website for Philosopher Stones is philosopherstones.org.

Philosopher Stones Coin Trading

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

