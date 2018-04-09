Phocas Financial Corp. Has $951,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

SPY opened at $259.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

