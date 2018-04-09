Phoenix New Media (FENG) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phoenix New Media earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 47.114782918639 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FENG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 327,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.48, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.48. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.98 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the People's Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

