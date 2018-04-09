Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Photronics (PLAB) Stock Price

News headlines about Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Photronics earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9433254695009 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

PLAB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.05. 213,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,598. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,870 shares of company stock worth $4,698,895 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

