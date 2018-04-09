Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Director Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Phyllis Gardner sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,042.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 223,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,583. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46,025.57% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/phyllis-gardner-sells-5333-shares-of-revance-therapeutics-inc-rvnc-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.