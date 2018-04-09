Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,423,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,214. The firm has a market cap of $2,740.92, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $200,791.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

