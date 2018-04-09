Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

PIR stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.88, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,430 shares of company stock worth $141,497. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

PIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

