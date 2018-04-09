PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NYSEARCA:STPZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 152,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,166. PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

