Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:CORP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CORP opened at $102.10 on Monday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/pimco-etf-trust-corp-holdings-lifted-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.