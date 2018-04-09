PinkCoin (PINK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, PinkCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $16,854.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.42 or 0.04452650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001268 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014295 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007729 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

