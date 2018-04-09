PinkCoin (PINK) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, PinkCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $15,859.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.88 or 0.04427460 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001289 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014288 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007704 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012953 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

