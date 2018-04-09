Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 144,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 104,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $195,995.72, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

