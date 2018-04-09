Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle Financial Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6483474983728 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 506,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,316. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $4,969.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $139,903.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,360.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,015.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,882 shares of company stock worth $9,000,201. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

