Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 31,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $2,091,885.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,863,834.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,711 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 199,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,957.51, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $70.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.62 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 22.27%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

