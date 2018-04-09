Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,269,634 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 2,372,572 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,066,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

PF opened at $54.49 on Monday. Pinnacle Foods has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6,486.11, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $883.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, Director Muktesh Pant acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 79,668 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,900,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,966,000 after acquiring an additional 209,845 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,277,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205,852 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,016,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,912,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,682,000 after acquiring an additional 381,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/pinnacle-foods-pf-short-interest-up-80-0-in-march-updated.html.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.