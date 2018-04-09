Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pioneer Coin has a total market cap of $125,886.00 and approximately $855.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00061963 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,512,756 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,323 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official website is pioneercoin.com. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Pioneer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pioneer Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

