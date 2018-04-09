Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Analysts

Piper Jaffray set a $16.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 2,322,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,063. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,788.94, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,467,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,141,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,731,000 after buying an additional 1,881,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,523,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 321,810 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,522,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,848,000 after buying an additional 293,973 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 618,793 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

