Piper Jaffray Weighs in on SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Shares of STI stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30,898.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $508,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $255,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $629,201.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,757. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/piper-jaffray-weighs-in-on-suntrust-banks-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.