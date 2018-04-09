PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $178,708.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00745434 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00172053 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047813 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

