Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,409 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1,489.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Celgene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Celgene by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,272 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 3,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 738,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 719,998 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Celgene by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 900,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 615,366 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65,401.66, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $877,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,989,978.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

