Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $1,040.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Shares of GOOG traded up $23.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,031.00. The company had a trading volume of 446,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $699,674.25, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $1,040.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/pivotal-research-lowers-alphabet-goog-price-target-to-1040-00-updated.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.