PIVX Hits Market Cap of $214.53 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00056923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $214.53 million and $6.44 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003626 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001449 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,944,968 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bisq, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.