Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American is modifying the way it manages inventory and implementing contractual provisions that will reduce earnings volatility. Investments to enhance its pipeline capacity and storage facilities will help the partnership to gain from the increasing fossil fuel production in the United States. In a year’s time, loss in Plains All American’s units were wider than the industry it belongs to. Intense competition in the midstream space, and stringent regulations and rising interest rates continue to be threats. Legislation and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing could reduce domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. This can lead to lower demand. “

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 3,551,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16,665.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

