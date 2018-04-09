Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty Products Corporation is a producer of high technology specialty chemical products as well as technical services. The company serves electronics, metal and plastic plating, graphic arts, and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Platform Specialty Products Corporation is headquartered in Miami, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Platform Specialty Products has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,742.04, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.15.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

