PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $318.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014982 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $728,831.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002216 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 722,166 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

