PlatinumBAR (XPTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $453.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00014982 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $767,275.00 and approximately $453.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002346 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 721,279 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

