Plexus (PLXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus' top-line growth is driven by customer wins in the healthcare market. Strength in semiconductor capital equipment space is also driving the industrial segment. We believe new program wins, together with global expansion, will continue to drive growth over the long term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, seasonal softness in Communication sector is a concern. The company expects weakness in the Defense and Aerospace market to impact business in the near term. Moreover, Plexus still depends on a few large customers for a major part of its revenues. Intense competition also remains a headwind.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $70.00 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Plexus from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $58.59 on Thursday. Plexus has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,973.84, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Plexus had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $75,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $395,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,564. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

