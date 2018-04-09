PLx Pharma (PLXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

PLXP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 10,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,128. The company has a quick ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $11.20.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

