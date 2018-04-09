PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.9284632910537 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.06. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $11.20.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

