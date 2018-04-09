Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

News articles about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5014487617226 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo set a $149.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.83. 624,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,858. The company has a market capitalization of $69,771.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $115.45 and a 52 week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

