Polar Power (POLA) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polar Power earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0065902120087 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of -0.77. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 12.17.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Polar Power had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Polar Power will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

