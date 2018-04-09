Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8564097332801 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE PII traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 271,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,328. The firm has a market cap of $7,521.62, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Polaris Industries to a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

