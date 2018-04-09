Polaris Industries (PII) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Polaris Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stephens set a $133.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of PII stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $7,521.62, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

