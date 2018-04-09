PopularCoin (POP) Achieves Market Cap of $923,726.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $923,726.00 and $232.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.01707980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007890 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016436 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001163 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00691906 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,434,653,128 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

