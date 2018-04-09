Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.29

News stories about Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Joint earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0539325223843 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Joint in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $6.77 on Monday. Joint has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Joint had a negative return on equity of 66.74% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

