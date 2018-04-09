Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.33

Media coverage about Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salem Media Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7883267817333 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.35 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.66, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

