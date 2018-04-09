Media stories about Delhaize Group (NYSE:DEG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delhaize Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0773714084457 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DEG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,454. Delhaize Group has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Delhaize Group (DEG) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-delhaize-group-deg-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

Delhaize Group Company Profile

Delhaize le Lion de Leeuw BV (Belgium Branch), formerly Delhaize Group SA, is a Belgium-based food retailer. The Company operates through three segments: the United States, including Food Lion and Hannaford banners; Belgium, including Delhaize Le Lion and AD Delhaize banners, and Southeastern Europe (SEE), including Alfa Beta, Mega Image and Shop&Go banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Delhaize Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhaize Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.