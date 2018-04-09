Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price

News headlines about Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0520389964078 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BKI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 152,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,472. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,161.49, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.08 million. equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

