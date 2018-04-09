Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CB Financial Services (CBFV) Share Price

Press coverage about CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CB Financial Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.7695528841222 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.74, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

