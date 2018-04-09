Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Stock Price

News headlines about Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Star Senior Living earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2964088656135 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

FVE stock remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc, formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc, operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness.

