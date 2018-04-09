Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Share Price

News headlines about Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.888900417547 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ULH traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. 1,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.13, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $314.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

