Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ellington Financial (EFC) Share Price

News articles about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 price objective on Ellington Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,919. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $463.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 5.53%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,550,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It primarily acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

