Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Share Price

Media headlines about Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1458990764452 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,646. The firm has a market cap of $20,214.24, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

