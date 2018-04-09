CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

Headlines about CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CommerceHub earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2278314866908 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

CommerceHub stock remained flat at $$22.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 525,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.17, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of -0.93. CommerceHub has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, marketplaces, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

