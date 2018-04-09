Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Share Price

Headlines about Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Streamline Health Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.149433740676 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

STRM remained flat at $$1.71 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 33,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,373. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

