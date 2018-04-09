News coverage about PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PRN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2831343783883 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $64.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PRN) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/powershares-dynamic-indls-sec-port-prn-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.