PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 345,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,575. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-splv-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.