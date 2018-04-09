PRCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PRCoin has a market capitalization of $17,320.00 and approximately $11,236.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRCoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01712120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022241 BTC.

About PRCoin

PRCoin (PRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,870,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,870,000 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

PRCoin Coin Trading

PRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

