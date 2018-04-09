Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Precision Drilling earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2336251474215 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Precision Drilling stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $347.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

